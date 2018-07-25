South County People’s Kitchen gives $10,000 to fund hot showers for homeless people

Grover Beach
South County People’s Kitchen, in partnership with Shower the People, has gifted $10,000 to the mobile shower program.
Shower the People is an interfaith community-based mobile shower program which offers showers to the homeless and critically low-income people in San Luis Obispo County.
Twice a week, the three-shower mobile unit visits the LifePoint Grover Beach property where People’s Kitchen serves a daily luncheon. The showers are operated and supported by community volunteers and churches.
San Luis Obispo
Rennie Heza from San Luis Obispo graduated from Bucknell University in May.
Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is a private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences to its 3,600 undergraduates.
Margaret Van Scoy from San Luis Obispo was recognized for earning a spot on the Spring 2018 dean’s list at Tufts University.
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States.
Morro Bay
Sam Colwell of Morro Bay has been named to the Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.
Colwell, a junior political science major, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Arts and Sciences.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a minimum 3.7 grade-point average and have a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a public research university located in the city of Lincoln, Nebraska.
