16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 22

Sierra Club Mountain Bike Ride
8:30 a.m.
Meet at the East Cuesta Ridge Road parking area, east side of Hwy 101 at the top of Cuesta Ridge. East Cuesta Ridge Road Parking Area, U.S. Hwy. 101, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-459-2103.
Creatures of Montaña de Oro
9 to 10 a.m.
Experience creatures from Montaña de Oro with all your senses. Meet at the Montaña de Oro Campground campfire center. One hour. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
The Women Who Led San Luis Obispo
10 to 12 p.m.
Walk where women built, planted, painted and reformed the city. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
Central Coast Renaissance Festival
10 to 6 p.m.
Music, dance, comedy, magic, food and more. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20, free for kids under 6. 805-550-9177.
Sea Otter Experience
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about these fascinating sea mammals. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Dr., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Marcus Dimaggio
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Mint + Craft Summer Music. Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 415-394-6500. https://marcusdimaggio.com/
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
‘Mary Poppins, Jr.’
2 to 3:30 p.m.
A magical nanny helps a family in Edwardian London. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
9 Horses
2 to 4 p.m.
Chamber jazz music. Festival Mozaic. St. Timothy’s Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-3009.
Joe Bagg
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz pianist Joe Bagg performs a solo recital and duets with Charlie and Sandi Shoemake. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘The Three Musketeers’
6 p.m.
A young man joins an elite team of soldiers in 17th-century Paris. Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
‘Women in Music’
6 to 8 p.m.
Piano music, wine and food. Festival Mozaic Notable Encounter Dinner. Villa Filaree, 1510 Filaree Way, Arroyo Grande. $165 to $175. 805-781-3009.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Jake Shimabukuro
7 to 11 p.m.
Live ukelele concert. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30 to $35. www.jakeshimabukuro.com/ 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
