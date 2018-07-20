23 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, July 21

Summer Thrift Sale
9 to noon
Summer Thrift Sale at the Cambria Community Presbyterian Church. Friday and Saturday. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Dr. Cambria. 916-201-7569.
San Luis Obispo Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
A monthly meeting to exchange produce, eggs, herbs, plants, baked goods and handcrafted items. To participate, bring something to exchange. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Whales of the Central Coast
10 to 11 a.m.
Learn to identify the common whales and dolphins along our shores. Reservations required: 805-927-2145. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, Hearst San Simeon State Park. Free. 805-927-2145.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives
10 to noon
Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic plants, how did the people in this dusty cattle town live? History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Central Coast Renaissance Festival
10 to 6 p.m.
Music, dance, comedy, magic, food and more. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $20, free for kids under 6. 805-550-9177.
Rookery Walk
11 to 12:30 p.m.
Learn about egrets and great blue herons. Easy walk, 0.25 miles. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Dvorvak’s American Quartet
Noon to 2 p.m.
Festival Mozaic. Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main St., Cambria. Free; pay what you wish. Reservations required: 805-781-3009.
Spooners at Home
Noon to 2 p.m.
See the Spooner family at home. A historical reenactment with actors in period dress. Spooner Ranch House, Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Dune Child: My Life Begins’
2 to 3 p.m.
Writer Ella Thorpe Ellis grows in a Dunite artist colony in the Oceano Dunes. Summer Historic Theatre. South County Historical Society. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
‘Mary Poppins, Jr.’
2 to 3:30 p.m., 7 to 8:30 p.m.
A magical nanny helps a family in Edwardian London. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Guide leads two-hour walking tour showcasing historical people and places. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-470-0983.
Back Bay Betty
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Wonders’
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
International film, Grand Prize winner at Cannes. Rabobank, 1070 Main Street, Cambria. $10. 805-927-3364.
Megan Steinke
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards and Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. 805-237-1425.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Saturday in the Park
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live music. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Three Musketeers’
7:30 to 11 p.m.
A young man joins an elite team of soldiers in 17th-century Paris. Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
Nature’s Night Crew
8 to 8:45 p.m.
Learn about some of the night animals you may or may not see. Montaña de Oro campfire center, Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
