Ag community honors three local industry leaders at California Mid-State Fair ceremonies

San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Obispo County agriculture community has selected three outstanding farming and cattle ranching leaders to honor for their lifelong dedication to their heritage, livelihood, community and colleagues. They were recognized at the annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day Dinner ceremonies at the California Mid-State Fair on Thursday.
The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau honored Marilyn Britton with its 2018 Agriculturalist of the Year Award. The award is given to a San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau member who has worked for the betterment of agriculture and dedicated themselves to the many fields and commodities of agriculture. Britton, who is retired, was a longtime employee of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, and also served as its executive director.
The San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association has named Kurt Bollinger as its 2018 Cattleman of the Year. In doing so, the Cattlemen’s Association honors a longtime and active member of its board of directors who gives back to his community and constantly strives to improve his herd of cattle. Bollinger has been a longtime supporter of the Replacement Heifer Program at the California Mid-State Fair.
Margaret Avila is 2018 CattleWoman of the Year. A longtime and active CattleWoman, she is being honored by the San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen for her decades-long dedication to and leadership in the beef industry. Avila has worked at the local CattleWomen level, and also at the state level, serving as California State CattleWomen’s President, and 2nd and 1st Vice President.
Grover Beach
The Grover Beach Community Foundation has donated $1,800 to Fairgrove Elementary School. The grant was used to purchase a large, commercial display monitor.
This monitor is used by teachers and staff to project whatever material they have onto the monitor. The teachers find the high-definition monitor useful. Plus, the monitor can be seen wherever a student is in the room.
