SLO Rotary Club gives $36,000 in scholarships to local high school students

San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Rotarians presented 14 local high school graduates with scholarships to support their future academic endeavors.
In total, $36,000 was awarded to local students. The goal of the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo scholarship program is to help scholarship recipients focus less on financial challenges and more on advancing their learning.
Individual scholarship amounts varied from $1,000 to $20,000, awarded in annual distributions of up to $5,000 over four years. Award recipients were graduates from San Luis Obispo High School, Pacific Beach High School and the San Luis Obispo County Independent Living Program.
The Rotary scholarship fund is made possible by the fundraising efforts of club members and the generosity of the community.
Congratulations to the following June 2018 scholarship recipients: Rachel Burns, Janae Caldera, Maria Cabrera, Liliana Herrera-Magnia, Ben Martin, Natalie Ramirez, Rutik Shinglot, Juan Carlos Liborio-Hernandez, Alexandra Marie Jacobson, Eric Robbins, Matt Hovanac, Avalon Hatcher, Christopher Wall and Lauren Hartog.
San Luis Obispo County
Jenna Layne Cusack (School of Education) of Arroyo Grande, and Lilly H. Hollister (Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences) of San Luis Obispo, were two of more than 4,000 Baylor University students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the 2018 spring semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.7 while enrolled for a minimum of 12 semester hours. The university is located in Waco, Texas.
