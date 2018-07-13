SLO Masonic Lodge donates $2,000 to Juvenile Hall programs

San Luis Obispo
Restorative Partners received a $2,000 donation from the members of King David’s Masonic Lodge in San Luis Obispo.
This donation is targeted toward youth service programs at the SLO County Juvenile Services Center. Restorative Partners programs at the Juvenile Hall are focused on mind, body, and spiritual transformation, such as yoga and meditation, art therapy, a book club, and a sports program.
These funds will be used for ongoing programming needs including, but not limited to, art supplies, books, chart paper, etc.
Paso Robles
Grace Thompson of Paso Robles, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.
To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent Christian college grounded in the liberal arts and is located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Atascadero
The Atascadero Branch of the American Association of University Women has awarded scholarships for the 2018-19 academic year to Uzma Jahanzeb and Mary Lopez Isidro. Each award is at least $1,500.
The Margaret Doherty scholarship was awarded to Jahanzeb, who is studying early childhood education at Cuesta College and Brandman University. Jahanzeb, a resident of Paso Robles, is working on getting her elementary teaching credential.
Lopez Isidro is studying microbiology at UC Santa Barbara. She is interested in stem cell research and hopes to go on to medical school and become an orthopedic surgeon. Lopez Isidro applied and was accepted to the UC LEADS program (University of California Leadership Excellence through Advanced Degrees), which is a UC wide program for students to immerse themselves in a possible career in research.
AAUW scholarship applications are available online. To qualify, applicants have to either live in northern San Luis Obispo County or have graduated from northern San Luis Obispo County or have graduated from a North County high school and have completed one year of college.
