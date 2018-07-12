Garbagemen’s Association donates $5,000 to the Atascadero Printery Foundation

Atascadero
Paul Sill of the San Luis Obispo County Garbagemen’s Association was joined by 5th District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold as he presented the Atascadero Printery Foundation with a $5,000 donation.
The Atascadero Printery Foundation was founded by citizens of Atascadero who wish to preserve the rich heritage and historical importance of the Printery. The mission of the Atascadero Printery Foundation is to reclaim, restore and repurpose the Atascadero Printery Building as a community-use, multipurpose facility.
The San Luis Obispo County Garbagemen’s Association has continued to generously donate to local nonprofits annually in an effort to enhance the quality of life in San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo County
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital both received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. This award recognizes the hospitals’ commitments to leadership in stroke care in San Luis Obispo County and success in ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.
“Sierra Vista and Twin Cities are both dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Sierra Vista and Twin Cities. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
