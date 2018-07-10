SLO County Community Foundation awards $95,000 to 22 local organizations

San Luis Obispo County
The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has awarded $95,000 to 22 local organizations through the Janssen Youth and Youth Sports Grants. This program has been developed to recognize and to encourage youth and youth sports programs and activities.
These organizations were awarded grants for their programs in San Luis Obispo County: Affordable Housing Paso Robles, Atascadero Education Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Fire Central Coast of California, Central Coast Ag Network, Central Coast Aquarium, Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center, Community Foundation of Estero Bay, Cuesta College Foundation, Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, Foundation for the Performing Arts Center, Morro Bay High School Athletic Boosters, North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, San Luis Obispo High School Grad Night Committee, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, San Luis Obispo Symphony, San Luis Obispo Youth Basketball, SLO County YMCA, The First Tee Central Coast, Transitions-Mental Health Association and Stand Strong (formerly known as the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo).
For information about the Janssen Youth and Youth Sports Grant or The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, visit www.cfsloco.org or call 805-543-2323.
Atascadero
Olivia Nelson of Atascadero was named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community.
