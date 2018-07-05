Nipomo Women’s Club awards $1,000 scholarships to 5 high school graduates

Nipomo
The Nipomo Women’s Club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to five recent graduates of Nipomo High School and Central Coast New Tech High School.
This year’s recipients are Sierra Gardner, Alexandra Lvova, Melynda Calderon, Nicholas Houchin and Jacqueline Lopez-Murguia.
The Nipomo Women’s Club presents several scholarships each year to college-bound seniors at these schools.
San Luis Obispo County
The Women’s Honor Farm Sewing Program recently presented 60 western-style vests handmade by inmates to representatives of Jack’s Helping Hand.
Sewing the western vests for children struggling with cancer has been a rewarding experience for the female inmates and has allowed them to feel connected to the community. Each vest has been specifically designed with a child’s age and gender in mind. These western vests allow the children to use their imaginations, forget their illnesses for a time, and just be kids.
Jack’s Helping Hand assists children with illnesses and disabilities, providing special treatment, services, equipment, and transportation that are not provided by other sources; or which exceed family financial capabilities.
Templeton
Helen Lindsey of Atascadero, a recent Templeton High School graduate, will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 dependent scholarship program.
The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries. The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need. Helen is the daughter of Phillips 66 employee Michael Lindsey.
