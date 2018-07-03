SLO students raise more than $900 for Jack’s Helping Hand

San Luis Obispo
Teach Elementary School worked hard to raise money for Jack’s Helping Hand by competing in a friendly “Penny Wars” competition.
After four days of collecting pennies, coins and cash, the students raised a total of more than $900. The Teach student council donated a check for that amount to Jack’s Helping Hand, which benefits students from that school.
Paso Robles
The 72nd annual Paso Robles Lions Club sportsmanship awards dinner was held recently at the Elks Club Lodge #2364 in Paso Robles.
Student athletes from Paso Robles High School were selected for best sportsmanship from their respective sports by their teammates. The criteria for the award are qualities of leadership, enthusiasm, inspiration, tough competitiveness and being a good sport.
The awards were presented by school athletic director Anthony Morales and the coaches of each sport involved.
The winners were:
- Varsity baseball: Cole Roberts
- JV baseball: Kade Carlson
- Frosh baseball: Garrett Freygang
- Varsity boys golf: Zachary Smith
- JV boys golf: Hayden Wagner
- Diving award winner: Ethan Lundgren-Carman
- Varsity softball: Hannah Chambers
- JV softball: Carra Ford
- Stunt winner: Isabella Druding
- Varsity girls swim: Gabriella Clayton
- JV girls swim: Brighton Garrett
- Varsity boys swim: Gavin Hughes
- JV boys swim: Ryan Slawson
- Varsity boys tennis: Ryan Stonks
- JV boys tennis: Johnatten Wallace
- Boys track and field: Brendan Farnsworth
- JV track and field: Brian Kragh
- Varsity girls track and field: Aniah Weaks
- JV girls track and field: Lucrezia Santucci
- Varsity boys volleyball: David Gonzalez
- JV boys volleyball: Tanner Ehlers.
The student athletes introduced their families, who attended the sportsmanship awards dinner.
