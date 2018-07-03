SLO County counselor is honored as 2018 Social Worker of the Year

San Luis Obispo
The San Luis Obispo Unit of the National Association of Social Workers recently honored Dan Chinn, licensed clinical social worker, as the 2018 Social Worker of the Year.
Dan Chinn moved to San Luis Obispo County almost 40 years ago, and his work experiences have been vast. He has 36 years of state service, most of those at Atascadero State Hospital; he also worked at the California Men’s Colony, and as a parole agent for San Luis Obispo County.
Chinn began a private practice in San Luis Obispo 28 years ago as a way of giving back to and investing in the community in which he lives. He is considered an expert in teen anger management, adolescent and adult sex offenders and group work with men, most of them on probation, regarding domestic violence. His program, Men Helping Men, offers an opportunity for addressing issues rather than blaming.
Chinn is passionate about social work issues, including those involving families. He is committed to helping children grow up in families based on safety and security with parents who appreciate the importance of respect and equality in their relationships.
He expressed deep gratitude for the people and organizations who helped him become the social worker he is today. They are the clinical staff at Atascadero State Hospital, the Forensic Mental Health Association of California, the Association of Batterer Intervention Programs and the National Association of Social Workers.
Atascadero
Brynne Nicole Guzman of Atascadero graduated from Clemson University in South Carolina with a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness. Clemson University.
Guzman was among nearly 3,700 students who received degrees at ceremonies on May 10 and 11 in Littlejohn Coliseum at Clemson.
