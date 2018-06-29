French Hospital completes 100th successful aortic valve procedure

San Luis Obispo
French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), the first hospital south of Stanford and north of UCLA to perform the innovative transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), recently announced that it has completed its 100th successful procedure.
French Hosptial cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, interventional cardiologists and interventional radiologists together performed 101 minimally invasive TAVR procedures over the course of three years, when TAVR was first introduced there.
Charlotte Enterline, an 85-year-old Central Coast resident, underwent the 100th TAVR procedure on Wednesday, May 23. The day after the procedure, she was smiling and alert in her hospital bed. “I feel great,” said Enterline, as she praised cardiologist Mark Bocchicchio when he paid her a bedside visit.
Cayucos
The Cayucos Garden Club recently had its last meeting of the year at Lunada Garden Bistro in Cayucos, where they selected next year’s club officers: Bonnie Little was selected president, Sandy Alverson and Margaret Bretz were selected vice presidents, Betsy Watts was selected treasurer and Maggie Johnson was selected secretary.
Anyone who would like to become a member may visit cayucosgardenclub.info for more information. The meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month, from September through May.
San Luis Obispo County
The San Luis Coastal Teachers Association recently awarded four scholarships to local graduating high school seniors; Lia Pagel, Chase Moore, Alyse Pearson and Hope Peters.
A fifth scholarship was awarded to Cal Poly student Sarah Mosichuk.
All will be pursuing a career in teaching.
The applications were judged on work experience, academics, leadership, community service, extra-curricular activities and financial need.
