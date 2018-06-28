Five Cities Rotary Club donates $1,484 to San Luis Obispo County Womenade

San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Womenade recently received a $1,484 grant from the Rotary Club of Pismo Beach-Five Cities. Womenade has donated more than $1,060,000 to local community members since 2003.
San Luis Obispo County Womenade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving San Luis Obispo County as a community network that donates items, time and money to meet essential needs in the county and to support those in crisis.
Cal Poly
Amazon has pledged $80,000 to Cal Poly in support of high-achieving students in the Cal Poly Scholars Program.
The donation will support eight Cal Poly Scholars majoring in computer science or software engineering for four years, starting in fall 2018.
The universitywide Cal Poly Scholars Program was established by President Jeffrey D. Armstrong in 2012 to recruit and retain qualified low-income students from California high schools. The program provides students with an annual scholarship, credit toward a technology package, a living/learning community on campus for their first two years of enrollment, and proactive advising and support to help ensure their academic success.
