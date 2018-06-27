Oceano/Five Cities Elks Club awards $11,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

Oceano/Five Cities
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge #2504 held a dinner in May to award seniors from Arroyo Grande High School, Nipomo High School, Lopez High School and Central Coast New Tech High School more than $11,000 in college scholarships.
Scholarships included five Teenager of the Year awards (totaling $9,000), one $1,000 Ladies of the Elks scholarship, and one $1,000 Past Exalted Ruler Association scholarship. Also recognized at the dinner was a $4,000 Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student scholarship recipient.
The Oceano/Five Cities Elks Lodge has been serving the Central Coast for more than 45 years, during which time it has provided more than $1 million in donations across various causes in the Five Cities community.
Templeton
Food and Nutrition Services at Twin Cities Community Hospital has received the Award of Excellence from San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services. The food services staff was recognized for its exceptional efforts in food safety and sanitation, exhibiting an uncompromising commitment to providing consumers with safe and wholesome food.
Environmental Health Services initiated this program to recognize food establishments that routinely practice excellent food safety and sanitation. This provides community members with a better understanding of which food facilities in the county have outstanding food inspection results.
Santa Margarita
The Paso Robles Multiflora Garden Club recently presented two apple trees to the Santa Margarita Elementary School for its school garden. Students from the third and fourth grades planted the trees and enjoyed a talk about gardening from a One Cool Earth representative.
The Multiflora Garden Club works with several North County schools to teach children how to appreciate gardening. They also have an active propagation group and have plant sales to provide scholarships to graduating seniors.
