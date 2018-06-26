Mindbody donates $2,000 to Assistance League for kids’ school clothes

San Luis Obispo
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County has received a $2,000 grant from Mindbody.
This grant will be used to support its Operation School Bell philanthropic program, which has provided school-appropriate clothing to more than 26,000 disadvantaged students throughout San Luis Obispo County in the last 22 years, with more than 2,300 students benefiting this school year alone.
“Assistance League thanks Mindbody for this generous grant which supports Operation School Bell and validates its support of our mission in the community in which we work, live and learn,” said Sue Pino, Assistance League’s president.
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center recently honored Kristi Ermigarat, RN, as its Nurse of the Year.
Ermigarat received her award during the hospital’s annual service awards banquet, which took place during Hospital Week and Nurses Week in May.
In March, Ermigarat received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. She was nominated as Nurse of the Year after being narrowed down from Sierra Vista’s group of monthly DAISY Award winners. The DAISY Foundation was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.
