Highway 41 was closed in both directions near Cholame on Tuesday morning due to a three-car crash, according to Caltrans.

The multi-vehicle traffic incident shut down the freeway four miles north of Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County, the agency said.

The California Highway Patrol was rerouting drivers to alternative routes between Highway 33 and Highway 46 East.

The road was estimated to reopen around 10:30 a.m.