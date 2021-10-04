Local
Check your numbers — jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in SLO County
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in San Luis Obispo County just became a multi-millionaire.
According to the California State Lottery website, a multi-million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Vons in Morro Bay.
The ticket holder was the sole winner of Monday’s big drawing, winning a whopping $685 million all to themselves. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and 15.
According to the California Lottery, approximately 281,500 tickets were lesser winners, with prizes between $4 and $22,000.
This story was originally published October 4, 2021 10:59 PM.
