Check your numbers — jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in SLO County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in San Luis Obispo County just became a multi-millionaire.

According to the California State Lottery website, a multi-million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold at the Vons in Morro Bay.

The ticket holder was the sole winner of Monday’s big drawing, winning a whopping $685 million all to themselves. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and 15.

According to the California Lottery, approximately 281,500 tickets were lesser winners, with prizes between $4 and $22,000.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 10:59 PM.

Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
