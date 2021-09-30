Man who crashed motorcycle, injured 2 was driving drunk, Grover Beach police say

The Grover Beach Police Department is recommending criminal charges for a Seaside man who was allegedly driving drunk when he wrecked his motorcycle, injuring himself and another person.

According to an agency news release, officers were alerted to a motorcycle crash on North Fourth Street at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

On arrival, officers discovered two adult patients with “serious to major injuries,” according to the release.

The two people were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries, police said.

According to the release, a preliminary investigation showed that the pair — Alex Sakhrani, 43, of Seaside and an unidentified adult woman — were traveling northbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

As they crested the hill north of Oceanview, Sakhrani lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, the release stated.

Both Sakranhi and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle onto the roadway, police said.

Police say Sakhrani was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The department is forwarding the case to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for criminal charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury.

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking any witnesses that saw the collision to call 805-473-4511 or email mgoodman@gbpd.org.

