Highway 101 crash near Paso Robles blocks 1 lane

A crash Wednesday morning involving two vehicles on Highway 101 in Paso Robles resulted in one person sustaining minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident, which took place at 11:16 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Wellsona Road, involved a gray pickup truck and a red sports utility vehicle, according to Cal Fire and the CHP.

One lane of the freeway was blocked as of 11:27 a.m. as officials responded to the crash, according to the CHP.

Cal Fire urged drivers via Twitter to use caution while driving in the area.

Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
