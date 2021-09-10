Here’s how the Central Coast is recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia.

San Luis Obispo County and Central Coast residents will mark the anniversary with a range of public memorial events, from military plane flyovers to virtual flag salutes.

Here’s how you can participate.

Grover Beach to hold virtual flag ceremony

The city of Grover Beach will host virtual ceremonies on Saturday “to honor and remember all those impacted by the tragedy that took place in 2001,” according to a city news release.

The tribute will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It includes a memorial flag ceremony led by Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee and local Boy Scouts, followed by a virtual tour of memorabilia from Sept. 11, 2001.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.

The flag ceremony will be followed by a military aircraft flyover by Estrella Warbirds Museum’s Freedom Flight group at 10:15 a.m., which Grover Beach residents should be able to see from their homes.

The flight path will carry the planes over Ramona Garden Park, before they continue on to other memorial events across the area.

Morro Bay to hold memorial ceremony at fire station

The Morro Bay fire, police and harbor departments will host a memorial service at noon Saturday in front of the Morro Bay Fire Station at 715 Harbor St.

The service is expected to last about a half hour, according to a city news release.

Face masks are encouraged for all attendees.

Cambria Sons of the American Legion to host remembrance ceremony

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 432 will host a Patriot Day remembrance celebration Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. in Cambria.

The ceremony will take place at the flag pole in the parking lot of the hall at 6 p.m.

The Club 432 Bar will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. that day.

Fort Hunter Liggett to host Patriot Day memorial

Fort Hunter Liggett will hold a Patriot Day memorial at 10 a.m. Friday at the headquarters flagpole.

The ceremony will “honor and remember the lives lost 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001,” according to a news release.

The event is open to community members, though everyone will be vetted prior to entry, according to the release.

To apply to participate, visit home.army.mil/liggett/index.php/about/visitor-information.

Allan Hancock cadets to honor firefighters killed in attack

Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy cadets will honor the anniversary with a special ceremony a the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc on Saturday.

At 8:46 a.m., cadets will climb a multi-story training tower in full firefighting gear 16 times, then perform a bell-ringing ceremony at the top of the structure in honor of the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who lost their lives during the attack, according to a news release.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks.