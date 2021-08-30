COVID concerns cancel Chumash inter-tribal pow wow — for the second time

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has canceled the annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow.

“This beloved annual event attracts thousands of participants and spectators from throughout North America to enjoy a weekend of celebrating Native American heritage,” tribal leaders said in the announcement on Aug. 25.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and considering the latest surge of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event, which was scheduled for Oct. 2-3.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022.”

The event traditionally has taken place at the Live Oak Campground near Cachuma Lake in northern Santa Barbara County and involved dancing, singing and drumming by members of Native American tribes from all over North America.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Informational booths, Native American arts and crafts booths, and food booths also make up the event, along with dancing and drumming competitions.

The event has been held for more than two decades, and this is the second time the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.