SLO County getting a new bike park — and an Olympic skatepark company will design it

Good news for San Luis Obispo County cyclists — a new bike park is coming to Paso Robles next year.

The park, which will feature a bike pump track, will open at Barney Schwartz Park in summer 2022, according to a city of Paso Robles news release.

The Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund for Barney Schwartz Park is funding the bike park’s design and construction, which will cost about $350,000, the release said.

The REC Foundation oversees the endowment fund and has approved the park’s concept and funding.

The city is asking cyclists to fill out a survey and share potential features they’d like to see at the pump track, which the release described as a “small, looping asphalt trail system with rhythmically connected rollers and banked turns that can be ridden continuously without pedaling.”

Morro Bay opened the county’s first bike park in 2016 on a half-acre of city-owned property near the intersection of Main Street and Radcliff Avenue.

Clay Culpepper, 14, of Los Osos rides the pump track section at the Morro Bay Bike Park just after it opened in 2016.

Paso Robles currently has a skate park at Pioneer Park, but the city doesn’t have a facility just for cyclists.

California Skateparks — which designed the Tokyo Olympics skatepark and the Vans Off the Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach — will create the Paso Robles bike park.

“There is a lot of community interest in the development of a pump track in Paso Robles, and recreation services staff has fielded many inquiries over the past few years,” said Christopher Taranto, chairman of the REC Foundation.

“REC Foundation became interested in the project because it is a popular and fun activity for all ages,” Taranto added. “It also meets REC Foundation’s mission of enhancing opportunities for the local community to enjoy open spaces and quality recreational experiences.”

For more information on the Paso Robles bike park project, visit prcity.com.