Construction underway on SLO’s next roundabout. Here’s where and when

Construction has begun on a new $3.5 million roundabout at a busy San Luis Obispo intersection frequented by commuter traffic.

The city project at the intersection of Orcutt and Tank Farm roads was awarded to Souza Engineering Contracting Inc. and Cannon. It broke ground Aug. 9 and is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.

“Traffic at the Orcutt/Tank Farm intersection has significantly increased in recent years, particularly during the afternoon commute,” SLO Project Manager Jennifer Rice said in a news release. “The new roundabout will reduce traffic delays for drivers and vehicle emissions and improve public safety for all modes of transportation with the addition of dedicated crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The roundabout will improve traffic flow for an intersection that has seen an increase in cars because more drivers are using Orcutt Road and Highway 227 as an alternative to Highway 101, according to a city fact sheet.

Cyclists and pedestrians also commonly use the area, the fact sheet noted.

“According to Federal Highway Administration, roundabouts are safer than other intersections, reducing overall collisions by 37% and injury crashes by 51% because of slower driving speeds and fewer collision points,” the city noted.

There will be two temporary road closures during construction — the shutdown of Tank Farm Road west of the intersection from September to December of this year and the closure of Orcutt Road just north of the intersection from December 2021 to January 2022.

“At some points during construction, detours will be put into place,” city officials noted. “There will be extensive signage in advance of the street closures, and all efforts will be made to maintain pedestrian, bicycle, and emergency vehicle access.”

The project is being paid for through Transportation Impact Fees from new SLO development, supplemented by state grants and SLO-voter approved funds form Local Revenue Measure money (Measure G-20), Rice said.

