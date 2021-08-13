Local

SLO police investigating body found in creek downtown

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a body found in San Luis Obispo Creek off Broad Street between Monterey and Higuera streets.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating a body found in San Luis Obispo Creek off Broad Street between Monterey and Higuera streets.

San Luis Obispo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the creek downtown.

Officers responded about 6:50 a.m to a call reporting the man’s body in San Luis Obispo Creek in the 1000 block of Broad Street between Higuera and Monterey streets, Sgt. Byan Treanor said.

A passer-by noticed the man’s body in the water and notified police, he said.

The cause of the man’s death is currently unknown, although police don’t currently suspect foul play, Treanor said.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
