SLO police investigating body found in creek downtown

San Luis Obispo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the creek downtown.

Officers responded about 6:50 a.m to a call reporting the man’s body in San Luis Obispo Creek in the 1000 block of Broad Street between Higuera and Monterey streets, Sgt. Byan Treanor said.

A passer-by noticed the man’s body in the water and notified police, he said.

The cause of the man’s death is currently unknown, although police don’t currently suspect foul play, Treanor said.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

