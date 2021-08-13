Want fresh fish? Here’s your last chance to buy whole salmon dockside in Morro Bay

Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay will host its popular dockside salmon sale on Saturday morning.

“The dock sale is back by popular demand!” business owner Giovanni DeGarimore said in a news release. “We have decided to end the 2021 California king salmon season with another opportunity to stock up on local salmon ...”

At the sale, which starts at 8 a.m, customers can buy California king salmon for $9.99 per pound when they purchase the whole fish, the release said. The salmon average 10 to 15 pounds each.

Saturday’s sale will take place on the unloading dock behind Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St. along the Embarcadero, near the parking area north of the seafood market.

“Locals are often observed lined up an hour in advance with ice chests, and cash in hand, often buying two or more fish per customer,” the release said.

DeGarimore said the sale offer will run while supplies last, with a limit of four salmon per customer.

The salmon typically sell out by noon, DeGarimore said.

For more information about Giovanni’s Fish Market, go to www.giosfish.com.