Giant red ‘Mamma Mobius’ sculpture installed at SLO Museum of Art

A 4-ton sculpture called “Mamma Mobius” by Mark Di Suvero was installed on the lawn in front of the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art on Thursday.

The installation is part of the museum’s exhibition of Di Suvero’s paintings, which opens on Saturday and runs through early November, chief curator Emma Saperstein told The Tribune. The sculpture will be here until at least February.

The sculpture that pays homage to the mobius strip, a surface that has only one side and one edge, according to a museum news release.

“Di Suvero is one of the world’s preeminent living artists whose work can be found in more than 100 celebrated museums and collections around the world, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art and Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden,” the museum said in a news release.

The sculpture arrived on a flatbed trailer and was installed on the SLOMA lawn on a platform constructed with helical screws, sand and a 8-by-12-foot steel plate, by Louie’s Crane Service based in San Luis Obispo.

The Museum of Art is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.