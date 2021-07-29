Want to install a public EV charging station in SLO County? You could get a big rebate

The California Energy Commission is offering $12 million in rebates for installation of electric vehicle charging stations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Idaho Statesman

If you want to install a publicly accessible electric vehicle charging station at your business or on your property, the California Energy Commission is offering a program that will cover most of the cost.

The commission announced Thursday that $12 million in rebates will soon be available for the installation of EV charging stations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Up to 75% of the EV charging station equipment and installation costs can be covered by the rebates, and at least 50% of the total funds will be invested in disadvantaged and low-income communities, according to a news release about the rebates.

Applications for rebates open on Aug. 5.

The funds are part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), a statewide initiative that offers incentives for publicly installing EV charging stations. It is also sponsored and funded by Central Coast Community Energy, the Clean Power Alliance and each of the three counties’ air pollution control districts.

“CALeVIP presents an opportunity to significantly expand EV charging access in critical areas in our local region and meet the state required milestones ahead of us,” said Gary Willey, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District executive director, in a news release about the rebates.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that requires all new cars and trucks sold in California by 2035 be zero-emissions vehicles.

Installing EV charging stations across the state is seen as one step in the process to making owning electric cars a more feasible option for people in California.

“After sellout successes in other parts of the state, the CEC is proud to fund this new CALeVIP project and bring the latest EV charging technology to Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties,” CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan said in the news release. “Working with local partners ensures infrastructure is installed where it’s needed most to help all Californians take part in our clean energy future.”

Property owners and managers can receive rebates from $3,500 to $6,000 per commercial-grade Level 2 EV charger they install. A Level 2 charger is about 208 to 240 volts and can recharge an average electric car in about eight hours, depending on the make.

Alternatively, rebates from $30,000 to $80,000 are available for high-powered direct current, or DC, fast chargers. These can charge a car much faster than the Level 2 stations.

The higher rebate amounts are available for installations in disadvantaged or low-income communities and for Level 2 chargers at multifamily housing in all communities, according to the news release.

Property owners and managers interested in installing EV chargers can apply for funding online at the website CALeVIP.org. Individuals can apply for multiple charger rebates at an individual location. The website CALeVIP Connects provides information on electric vehicle installers and service providers.