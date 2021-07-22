Remains of teen boy killed in deadly Montecito debris flows recovered 3 years later

The long and painful search for 17-year-old Jack Cantin, who was swept away in the 2018 Montecito debris flows, has ended with his remains being located, his mother revealed Thursday.

The long and painful search for a 17-year-old Eagle scout who was swept away in the 2018 Montecito flash flooding and debris flows has ended with his remains being located, his mother revealed Thursday.

Jack Cantin was among those who died in the Jan. 9, 2018, flooding that devastated Montecito and claimed 23 lives. The teenage boy, and a 2-year-old neighbor, Lydia Sutthithepa, were the only victims still missing from the disaster.

Kim Cantin, Jack’s mother, said her son’s remains were found and recovered around Memorial Day less than a mile from the family’s Hot Springs Road home, which was destroyed.

“All my mama fibers in my body said he didn’t go to the ocean, and I knew he didn’t,” Cantin said.

The news of the discovery was withheld to allow time for lab analysis and the quest to find additional remains, she added.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cantin said the exact location where her son’s remains were found is “sacred ground” and will not be revealed.

KEYT News was the first to report the discovery.

Cantin’s husband, Dave, also died in the debris flow; his body was recovered that morning on the beach near the mouth of Montecito Creek. The family’s Irish setter, Chester, also died.

Cantin and her then-14-year-old daughter, Lauren, were both severely injured by the massive debris flow, which was triggered by torrential rain after the December 2017 Thomas Fire that denuded the mountains above Montecito.

Jack Cantin was a popular Santa Barbara High School junior, an Eagle Scout and an active parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church just up the street from his house. Two months after the disaster, his memorial service at the Santa Barbara Mission drew an overflow crowd of mourners and supporters.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Search crews and volunteers spent 3½ years scouring a 110-acre zone for the remains of Jack Cantin and Lydia Sutthithepa, whose family lived about 150 yards upstream on Montecito Creek from the Cantins in the voluntary evacuation zone below East Valley Road.

“It was the love of all the people, whoever they were, who helped along the way,” Kim Cantin told KEYT. “If it was neighbors providing access on property, if it was the Bucket Brigade, if it was my sacred search team which was about seven people who would come out with me all the time for three and a half years. And, Santa Barbara (County) Search and Rescue.”

She also credited the UC Santa Barbara Anthropology Department and Danielle Kurin, a forensic biologic anthropologist and assistant professor in the department.

Those wanting to honor Jack Cantin with flowers can visit the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, at the Linda Vista west location, plot number 462.

“The amazing thing is, I will have Jack to bury at the cemetery next to his father, with dignity, so that I can have closure,” his mother said. “My family can have closure. Jack’s friends can have closure. And, the community can have closure.

“I know this community was amazing and everyone was rooting and praying that we’d find these kids.”