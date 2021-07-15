Campfires banned in Los Padres National Forest. Here’s what you can and can’t do

With fire season in full swing, the Los Padres National Forest implemented four fire safety rules from Thursday until Dec. 21.

Wood and charcoal fires are banned everywhere, including sites where campfires would normally be allowed. Instead, campers can use portable stoves and lanterns powered by gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

Campers must remove flammable material within five feet of their stove, watch the stove while it’s in use and have a shovel ready to extinguish any fire, the news release said.

Smoking is allowed only in cars, buildings and designated campfire use areas, and fireworks are forbidden everywhere in the forest, the news release said.

External and internal combustion engines must have an effective spark-arresting device.

Those who violate fire safety rules will be fined $5,000, may serve six months in jail and may be charged for the cost for fire suppression activities.