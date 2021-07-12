Central Coast parents to get up to $3,600 per kid with tax credit. ‘Great shot in the arm’

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal visited with Nipomo families on Monday to talk about a big payment coming to many of their bank accounts.

Carbajal, who represents the 24th Congressional District, stopped at a Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) Head Start program daycare to share information about the upcoming child tax credit.

The first installment is expected to be sent out this week to qualifying families.

The enhanced credit will pay families who make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a single parent a total of $3,600 per child under 6 and a total of $3,000 for each child between the ages of 6 and 17, as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill is meant to provide direct relief to Americans and help during coronavirus recovery.

The child tax credit was formerly limited to $2,000 per child, regardless of age, but has since been expanded to more to help families in the wake of the pandemic.

On Monday, Carbajal highlighted the important role the credit will pay in supporting working class Central Coast families trying to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This shot in the arm is helping families who suffered so much during this pandemic to be able to stay afloat, to be able to provide more for their families and to have a higher quality of life,” Carbajal said. “This is a great shot in the arm to help our children, and our working families, middle class families, here on the Central Coast.”

Carbajal said 135,400 children and their families will benefit from the tax credit in the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and parts of Ventura County.

Payments are expected to start hitting bank accounts on July 15, and will be issued in monthly installments of between $250 and $300.

They will automatically be sent out to those who filed tax returns in either 2019 or 2020, though parents who did not file taxes may also still be eligible by signing up at www.whitehouse.gov/child-tax-credit.

The credit is only for this year, however.

As part of his American Families Plan, Biden has called for the tax credit to be made permanent in the future — something Carbajal said he supports.

“Poverty doesn’t stop after this program, after this child tax credit this year,” the Central Coast congressman said. “We need to make sure that all families that are in need, and especially those that are lower income, that we are able to give them every opportunity to pull themselves up and to continue to live that American dream we all aspire to in this country.”