Bear caught on video roaming Cal Poly campus, banging on door

Cal Poly students are used to seeing horses, cattle, deer and even wild turkeys on campus.

But bears?

That’s exactly what they got this week when a surveillance camera captured video of a brown-furred bear roaming around campus.

The bear was seen on the north side of campus at about noon on Tuesday, bounding across a parking lot before butting its head against a doors at the screenwriting software company SoCreate, which has a tenant space in the university’s Technology Park off Highland and Mt. Bishop Road.

Students saw the bear and snapped photos from a distance before the animal scampered off, said Courtney Meznarich, SoCreate’s director of community outreach.

Meznarich said that a member of the SoCreate team captured a photo before staffers checked the company’s Ring surveillance camera and found video of the bear.

A bear was captured on a surveillance camera wandering around the Cal Poly Technology Park and banging on doors and windows. SoCreate

Wildlife officials have seen an increase in bear sightings on the Central Coast, including a number in Monterey County and Big Sur this spring, according to the Monterey County Weekly.

Jeff Cann, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the newspaper that grizzly bears once had a major presence in Big Sur and the Central Coast before they were killed off about 100 years ago.

He says black bears sightings are more common since there isn’t competition with grizzlies in San Luis Obispo County and it’s likely bears seen in Monterey County are traveling from the south.

California’s Fish and Wildlife has a tip sheet for bear sightings, including not leaving out food in areas such as campsites and homes in the vicinity of bears.