Dock sale offering fresh salmon to take place Sunday in Morro Bay

Salmon are unloaded in Morro Bay in 2019. Giovanni’s Fish Market to host a dock sale on Sunday.
Salmon are unloaded in Morro Bay in 2019. Giovanni’s Fish Market to host a dock sale on Sunday. Nick Wilson

The annual Morro Bay salmon dock sale hosted by Giovanni’s Fish Market will take place Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

Customers can buy fresh fish right off the boats of local commercial fishermen.

The annual dock sale takes place during the summer king salmon season until about noon when the business expects to sell out. Whole king salmons are cut to order and packed on ice.

This year’s price for the whole fish is $9.99 per pound, with averaging 10 to 15 pounds each, according to a Giovanni’s news release.

The sale takes place on the unloading dock behind Giovanni’s Fish Market near the parking area north of the market at 1001 Front St.

Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
