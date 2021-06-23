Central Coast congressman wants to name post office after SLO County pastor

Rev. Ruben F. Tate of Paso Robles’ Second Baptist Church speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration held at the Paso Robles Senior Center in 2006. Central Coast congressman Salud Carbajal wants to name a U.S. post office after Tate. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal wants to name a San Luis Obispo County post office after a local civil rights leader, pastor and letter carrier who he described as “pillar of the Paso Robles community.”

Carbajal on Tuesday introduced legislation that would name the U.S. post office at 800 6th St. in Paso Robles after the Rev. Ruben Franklin Tate Jr., who died in 2019 at age 87.

“I am honored to introduce this legislation to recognize the invaluable contributions Rev. Tate made to the Paso Robles community,” Carbajal said in a news release. “Given his career as a letter carrier and his leadership as president of two local letter carrier unions, I am proud to memorialize his legacy by naming the Paso Robles post office in his honor.”

“Rev. Tate lived a life of distinguished service,” Carbajal added. “He served in the Air Force, was a champion for civil rights, and a stalwart advocate for the underserved. There is no doubt our country and community is a better place to live because of his contributions.”

According to the release, Tate was born in Kentucky and graduated from Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years before becoming a letter carrier and union leader. Tate was president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Union for Central Coast branches 2213 and 526.

Tate also served as pastor of Second Baptist Church in Paso Robles and “led his church in outreach to people experiencing poverty and homelessness,” the release said.

The church served lunch through its Christ’s Kitchen program and evening meals through its Paso Robles People’s Kitchen while providing additional services through its Clothing, Bathing and Sharing Ministry.

“(Tate’s) life was anchored by his love for God, his wife, and his children,” his daughter, Sherrold Smith, said in the release. “Dad had a servant’s heart and an admirable commitment. He will be fondly remembered for his generosity and willingness to aid anyone in need. His big smile, charm and upbeat nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Carbajal, a three-term California congressman, won re-election in 2020. He represents California’s 24th congressional district, which encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as part of northern Ventura County.

