SLO County waste management director resigns after supervisors move to break up agency

The head of San Luis Obispo County’s waste management agency is resigning following the fight over a controversial polystyrene ban and efforts from a trio of supervisors to break up his organization.

Brooks Stayer, executive director of the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), announced at a June 9 meeting he will leave his position to accept a new job in Augusta, Georgia.

The IWMA is an agency that manages waste disposal and recycling throughout the county. It’s governed by a 13-member board that includes all five county supervisors, as well as elected officials from each of the seven cities.

Stayer, who’s been in charge of the IWMA since 2019, is leaving his position on July 2, about a year before his contract is up in July 2022, according to his employment agreement.

“Board members, I would like to announce that this will be my last board meeting,” Stayer said during the June 9 meeting. “I’ve submitted my resignation to the executive committee, and my last day will be July 2. And I appreciate all your leadership and working with you all, and I wish you all the best.”

IWMA director departing after polystyrene ‘snake bite’

Stayer didn’t elaborate on his reasons for leaving the IWMA, other than noting his new job will situate him closer to family.

But board members openly mused his departure was likely hastened by a recent battle over banning polystyrene, commonly known by the brand name Styrofoam, and the resulting fallout.

“Brooks stepped in, did an amazing job of organizing the district. ... And I think we scared him off with what I call the ‘snake bite’ on polystyrene,” said Robert Enns, who represents special districts on the IWMA board.

Enns later added, “I certainly can’t fault him for wanting to get out from under what we’ve presented him with.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson, a supporter of the polystyrene ban, saluted Stayer’s professionalism and knowledge, as well as his “efforts to work in a very difficult situation.”

“Especially in a situation where you have members of this board actively trying to undermine the mission of this organization, as you’ve seen in various items that have come before us today,” Gibson said. “You, sir, are a class act. And it’s been my pleasure to work with you, and I wish you the very best, and (I’ll) be very sorry to see you go.”

Board of Supervisors to study leaving IWMA

The IWMA in April resisted efforts to repeal a countywide ban on polystyrene, which easily dissolves into tiny particles that environmental advocates say contribute to pollution, hurt wildlife and could act as a carcinogen to humans.

Most cities in the county already have polystyrene bans — Atascadero and Paso Robles are the only two that haven’t prohibited the material.

The agency’s board members used a super-majority to prevent the ban, previously approved in 2019, from being lifted.

That didn’t sit well with supervisors John Peschong, Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton. In May, they pushed for a $32,000 analysis to look into pulling the county out of the IWMA.

“This IWMA has taken on legislating, and that has become the problem,” Arnold said during the May meeting.

This move would put county Public Works in charge of waste management, and it would likely cost taxpayers millions more than continuing the current arrangement with the IWMA.

Gibson and Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who oppose leaving the agency, voted to go ahead with the study to show residents the consequences of pulling out of the IWMA.

Following Stayer’s departure, deputy director Patti Toews will temporarily fill his position until the IWMA board can find a new person to head the agency, Enns said during the meeting.

The IWMA executive committee held two closed-session meetings on Friday and Monday to discuss the situation.