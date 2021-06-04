Local

SLO firefighters battle vegetation fire behind commercial building, prompting evacuations

San Luis Obispo City firefighters battle an early morning vegetation fire behind commercial buildings on Prado Road.
San Luis Obispo City firefighters battle an early morning vegetation fire behind commercial buildings on Prado Road. SLO City Fire Department

San Luis Obispo firefighters battled a Prado Road vegetation fire early Friday morning — preventing flames from spreading to nearby commercial buildings.

Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. to a “well established fire involving multiple trees” behind a building at 46 Prado Road, the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department reported in a tweet.

When firefighters responded, the fire was spreading at a moderate rate, and flames had spread to an unoccupied vehicle. San Luis Obispo police also responded and helped evacuate nearby occupied buildings threatened by the fire.

Crews contained the fire to about a quarter of an acre and prevented the flames from spreading to structures in the area, another tweet said.

“A large amount of debris and human-made material mixed in with all the vegetation, including tires and other trash, contributed to difficulties fighting the fire,” a SLO City Fire Department tweet said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No one sustained injuries from the fire, although a firefighter battling the fire in heavy smoke conditions fell 10 feet into a ravine.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service