SLO firefighters battle vegetation fire behind commercial building, prompting evacuations

San Luis Obispo City firefighters battle an early morning vegetation fire behind commercial buildings on Prado Road.

San Luis Obispo firefighters battled a Prado Road vegetation fire early Friday morning — preventing flames from spreading to nearby commercial buildings.

Fire crews responded about 2 a.m. to a “well established fire involving multiple trees” behind a building at 46 Prado Road, the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department reported in a tweet.

When firefighters responded, the fire was spreading at a moderate rate, and flames had spread to an unoccupied vehicle. San Luis Obispo police also responded and helped evacuate nearby occupied buildings threatened by the fire.

Crews contained the fire to about a quarter of an acre and prevented the flames from spreading to structures in the area, another tweet said.

“A large amount of debris and human-made material mixed in with all the vegetation, including tires and other trash, contributed to difficulties fighting the fire,” a SLO City Fire Department tweet said.

No one sustained injuries from the fire, although a firefighter battling the fire in heavy smoke conditions fell 10 feet into a ravine.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

