Vandal rips out SLO GALA Pride Center sign — and now police are investigating

The new, bright white sign made of half-inch thick acrylic polymer was ripped from its mountings and stolen from the GALA Pride and Diversity Center at 1080 Palm Street sometime over the weekend.

“Someone went all Hulk on it,” Ruggles said.

The sign was installed just last month at a cost $684, she added.

It shared a common backing with another panel advertising a law office that shares the building at 1060 Palm St. across from the San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse.

The other business’ panel was not disturbed.

San Luis Obispo police Capt. Brian Amoroso said Thursday that the agency has been notified and is currently investigating the incident.

Ruggles said the vandalism must have occurred sometime between Saturday and Wednesday, when employees returned to the building.

“We’re disappointed that someone would feel the need to act out in this way,” Doug Heumann, president of the Pride Center Board, said in a news release. “The LGBTQI+ community feels supported in this county, but the vandalism is a reminder that we’ve still got work to do.”

Ruggles is asking the community for help in making temporary yard signs and colorful banners to decorate the building during Pride Month.

“We’d like to have to have the colors of Pride filling the front of our building. I’m hoping we can make this a rallying point for solidarity and support,” Ruggles said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call San Luis Obispo police at (805) 781-7317.