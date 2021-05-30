Local

2 vegetation fires are burning north of Lake San Antonio — and they could scorch 200 acres

A view of the fires west of San Ardo and north of Lake San Antonio in Monterey County Sunday afternoon.
A view of the fires west of San Ardo and north of Lake San Antonio in Monterey County Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of PG&E

Two vegetation fires west of San Ardo in the Williams Hill Recreation Area erupted Sunday afternoon, according to scanner traffic.

The fires had scorched about 50 to 60 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday,and were expected to grow to 200 acres, scanner traffic said.

The fires, which are in southern Monterey County north of Lake San Antonio, were 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire planes and ground crews were fighting the blazes.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman primarily writes about Cal Poly, SLO County education and the environment for The Tribune. She’s originally from Monument, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2020. When not writing, Mackenzie spends time outside hiking, running and rock climbing.
  Comments  
Memorial Day Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service