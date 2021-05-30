2 vegetation fires are burning north of Lake San Antonio — and they could scorch 200 acres

A view of the fires west of San Ardo and north of Lake San Antonio in Monterey County Sunday afternoon.

Two vegetation fires west of San Ardo in the Williams Hill Recreation Area erupted Sunday afternoon, according to scanner traffic.

The fires had scorched about 50 to 60 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday,and were expected to grow to 200 acres, scanner traffic said.

The fires, which are in southern Monterey County north of Lake San Antonio, were 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire planes and ground crews were fighting the blazes.