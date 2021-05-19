What happens if migrant kids come to Camp Roberts? Paso Robles Q&A answers key concerns

Camp Roberts may temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at the request of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The city of Paso Robles released a list of answers to frequently asked questions Tuesday in response to community concerns about federal authorities’ proposal to relocate as many as 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children from California’s southern border to facilities at Camp Roberts.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin previously said he was briefed on the potential relocation by federal officials during a teleconference May 7, where he raised concerns over potential impacts on local housing and local tourism.

The release says Martin also expressed concerns about the needs of Department of Health and Human Services and other federal staff coming from out of the area, and “informed officials of the already tight housing market and the city’s reliance on local hotels for the tourism trade.”

“I explained the housing situation clearly,” Martin said. “I insisted that, unlike similar operations in urban areas, this could have significant impacts on our community. I was assured I would be informed on plans as they develop.”

Martin said he has requested more information and assistance from state and federal representatives, and has reached out to Congressman Salud Carbajal, state Sen. John Laird, and state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham for assistance in “minimizing impacts of this operation, should it be executed, and keeping the public informed.”

It’s unclear when the children would begin arriving or how long they would be housed here.

Unaccompanied migrant children are initially held in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody (CBP) on the border before being transferred to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) shelter, like the one at Camp Roberts.

Once family members or sponsors are located, the children are transferred out of HHS custody.

The city’s FAQ reads in its entirety:

Q: Are the children monitored for infectious diseases initially & throughout their stay?

A:Yes.

Q: Where will medical care be provided?

A: Onsite unless more acute medical care is needed, then it would be at a community hospital.

Q: Are they evaluated and monitored for involvement in human trafficking, sexual abuse and gang affiliation?

A: Yes, and before any placements are made a family relationship must be biologically established via DNA testing.

Q: Are gang members identified and returned to their country of origin?

A: This has not been mentioned.

Q: Are DNA studies done to verify the children are related to people claiming to be family members?

A: Yes, family reunification is the goal and before a child is placed with their identified family member, a DNA test is done to determine biological relation.

Q: Are sponsors vetted to minimize the risk of sexual abuse for these children?

A: Yes, which is part of the reason it takes longer to find a location for the children to be placed.

Q: Where will the water and other resources come from?

A: The Army Corps of Engineers would be responsible for building out any infrastructure that housing unaccompanied minors would require. As of today, the contracting process is on hold as HHS determines if Camp Roberts has the necessary infrastructure (including water) to house the children.

Q: Where will teachers, counselors, medical staff and security personnel be housed given the housing shortage in the area?

A: Should Camp Roberts move forward in the consideration process, staff would be housed off-site potentially at hotels or an alternative housing site.

Q: How will education be provided to help these children assimilate into American culture?

A: Education is a wrap-around service provided at HHS sites and instruction is made available to all the children during their time at the facilities.

Q: What individual, group and organizations are involved in dealing with this issue?

A: Health and Human Services (HHS) is the agency in charge of these sites. They contract with non-government organizations both public and private to provide services.

Those with questions not addressed in the FAQ can contact Camp Roberts through their Public Affairs office at calguard.ca.gov/public-affairs.

Further questions for the city of Paso Robles can be directed to showenstine@prcity.com.