Vandenberg base officially drops Air Force from its name. This is why

A new name will be unveiled Friday at Vandenberg Air Force Base to reflect its role in the U.S. Space Force.

The military installation near Lompoc, encompassing nearly 100,000 acres, officially will become Vandenberg Space Force Base to reflect its role as the federal Defense Department’s newest branch of the armed forces, joining the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

A ceremony with the typical military pomp and circumstance will occur at the Vandenberg parade ground on Friday afternoon.

“Redesignating Air Force installations as Space Force bases is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force,” military officials said.

During the same ceremony, Vandenberg’s primary unit, the 30th Space Wing, will become Space Launch Delta 30 with the unit’s flag to be rolled up and encased in a cover before a new guidon will be revealed.

Names may be changing, but some faces will remain the same.

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will remain in their leadership roles, as the commander and command chief of Space Launch Delta 30.

Two key units, the 30th Operations Group and the 30th Mission Support Group, will inactivate and transition from the operations and mission support group commanders to vice commander positions.

The furling of the unit flags and covering them will serve as symbolic ends of the two units.

“This new organization allows squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, creating efficiency on all echelons,” officials said.

The 30th Space Wing formed in November 1991 during a different reorganization that led to the end of the Western Space and Missile Center.

The U.S. Space Force formed in December 2019 as the sixth branch of the military, essentially moving space-focused units from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines into the newest member of the armed forces.

During a recent congressional subcommittee hearing, the chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, responded to a commonly heard question regarding why the Space Force exists.

He noted the growing number of nations operating in space, often against U.S. interests, citing Russia and China pushes to create weapons to interfere with American satellites.

“These threats include robust jamming of GPS and communications satellites; directed energy systems that can blind, disrupt or damage our satellites; anti-satellite weapons in space or from the ground that are designed to destroy U.S. satellites; and cyber capabilities that can deny our access to the domain,” Raymond said. “Thankfully, with the strong support of Congress, the United States seized on the opportunity to make needed change to stay ahead of this growing threat and established the United States Space Force. This leadership is resonating globally and it is already delivering advantages for our nation.”

He said the nation is better postured to meet the modern challenges in the space domain.

“We have purpose-built this force for this domain,” Raymond added. “We have slashed bureaucracy at every level in order to empower our guardians to move at speed and to increase accountability.”

Since December 2019, officials have revealed the delta symbol, likened by some to a “Star Trek” logo. However, Space Force websites claim the delta symbol debuted in 1961 and pays homage to the heritage of the Air Force and Space Command.

The new branch of the military also has gained a motto: Semper supra, or, “Always above” in Latin.

And instead of airmen, Marines, soldiers or sailors, leaders decreed that members of Space Force shall be dubbed guardians.

Vandenberg’s ceremony occurs days after its East Coast counterpart, the 45th Space Wing in Florida, became Space Launch Delta 45.

Months ago, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida was renamed Patrick Space Force Base while its sibling site became Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

In addition to launching satellites aboard rockets, Vandenberg trains space crews, conducts missile tests and monitors objects orbiting in space. While the Space Force has become responsible for most missions, the Air Force will still have a role in assorted activities at Vandenberg.