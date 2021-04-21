Local
SLO County adds 19 new COVID cases — more than half in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo County added 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 21,010 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Wednesday, the county reported an additional death due to the coronavirus, involving a person ranging in age from 50 to 64.
Locally, 258 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Wednesday.
How many people has SLO County vaccinated?
According to the California Department of Public Health, 25,670 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Wednesday.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 75,664 people — 49,670 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Wednesday.
Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.
Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 2
Atascadero: 1
San Miguel: 1
Templeton: 1
South County
- Grover Beach: 1
Nipomo: 1
Pismo Beach: 1
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 10
Morro Bay: 1
The locations of 20 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,818 as of Wednesday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 210
- Recovered cases: 20,540
- People recovering at home: 203
- People receiving hospital care: 7
- Total people in intensive care units: 4
People in intensive care units out of the county: 3
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 258
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.
To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.
