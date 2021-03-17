Should city of Santa Maria, schools drop ship logo inspired by Christopher Columbus?

Santa Maria’s logo has featured Christopher Columbus’s ship for 50 years. It can be found throughout the city, including at City Hall. Noozhawk.com

One man’s objections to the city of Santa Maria’s logo reflecting Christopher Columbus’ ship has brought out strong support and opposition to removing it.

Orcutt resident Scott Fina recently sent letters to the city a

Fina cited the explorer’s treatment of Indigenous people as the reason for removal.

“Columbus and his ship have no connection to the city’s founding, naming or heritage,” Fina said Tuesday night. “More than that, Columbus is no longer seen in a positive light.”

Santa Maria students learn in school about the atrocities committed by Columbus and other Spanish explorers centuries ago, he said, adding that a movie about their actions would not be allowed because of the brutalities, including burning indigenous people alive and enslaving them.

In his letter, he quoted one historian who claimed that Columbus’ Santa Maria vessel “met with inglorious demise” by running aground and ending up being torn apart and used to build a fort.

Santa Maria has used the logo for 50 years, and it can be found around City Hall, on city vehicles and police officers’ badges, and as decorative tiles on freeway overcrossings.

The high school district uses a ship as its logo, and one board member asked that the item be brought back for discussion after hearing Fina’s plea during the March 9 meeting.

Additionally, the Santa Maria Times includes a ship as part of its nameplate.

The community once was called Grangerville and then Central City until 1882, when postal employees pushed for a change because of confusion with a Colorado city of the same name.

John Thornburgh, one of the settlers who donated land for the community, suggested the name that Juan Pacifico Ontiveros had called his property some years before — “Santa Maria,” according to city history.

Ontiveros and his wife. Maria, purchased Rancho Tepusquet in 1856, calling it Santa Maria since they arrived on the feast day of Mary.

In 1971, the city adopted a ship as its logo, saying, “We believe that in today’s world, it is imperative for our city to have an easily recognizable trademark. Taking the familiar motif of the ship, Santa Maria, which is already associated with the name of our city, the design simplifies and sharpens the detail by placing the ship against the sun’s rays, which creates a radiance that draws the eye to the mark and at the same time implies optimism and pride ...”

The topic attracted more than 10 comments, split in favor of and in opposition to the removal during the City Council meeting Tuesday night, but the council did not discuss nor act on the issue since it wasn’t on the agenda.

“It’s not agendized for the council to discuss tonight, and the council’s prohibited by law from discussing the item tonight,” City Manager Jason Stilwell said.

He added that Fina’s comment during the user fee workshop last week prompted media coverage, including a newspaper article that erroneously stated that the council would discuss the item.

The ship logo has its supporters as well as opponents.

“Using the Santa Maria ship logo recognizes and salutes the spirit of discovery: the determined resolve to go where no one had gone before, the courage to take huge risks to achieve vital goals,” Hunter Jameson wrote.

He likened it to the same spirit that led to modern-day explorers, including those aiming for Mars.

“For a town like ours near the soon-to-be-renamed Vandenberg Space Force Base, which will help explore our next frontier, this emblem of discovery is fully fitting and ought to be retained,” he wrote.