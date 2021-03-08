What’s that sound? Fighter jets to train over Central Coast skies

If you hear a weird noise from the sky Monday afternoon, chances are it’s just a training exercise.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it is conducting an air defense exercise over west central California — including the Central Coast — between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

According to NORAD, F-16 fighter jets and C-130J transport planes will operate at high altitudes for most of the exercise, though there will be a low approach at a Monterey County airfield.

We will conduct an air defense exercise over west central California btw 1:00-3:00 p.m. Pacific



NORAD F-16 fighter and C-130J transport aircraft will operate at high altitudes for most portions of the exercise; however, there will be a low approach at a Monterey County airfield pic.twitter.com/Yd93aKVTt0 — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) March 8, 2021