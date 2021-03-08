Local
What’s that sound? Fighter jets to train over Central Coast skies
If you hear a weird noise from the sky Monday afternoon, chances are it’s just a training exercise.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it is conducting an air defense exercise over west central California — including the Central Coast — between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
According to NORAD, F-16 fighter jets and C-130J transport planes will operate at high altitudes for most of the exercise, though there will be a low approach at a Monterey County airfield.
