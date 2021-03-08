Local

What’s that sound? Fighter jets to train over Central Coast skies

If you hear a weird noise from the sky Monday afternoon, chances are it’s just a training exercise.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced it is conducting an air defense exercise over west central California — including the Central Coast — between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

According to NORAD, F-16 fighter jets and C-130J transport planes will operate at high altitudes for most of the exercise, though there will be a low approach at a Monterey County airfield.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service