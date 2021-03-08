Join us for ‘Paying the Rent: Q&A on Safe, Equitable Housing.’ RSVP for the live event here

Join San Luis Obispo Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden on Thursday, March 18, at 7 p.m. for a virtual panel discussion about rental housing in San Luis Obispo County.

“Paying the Rent: Q&A on Safe, Equitable Housing” will explore how conditions can be improved, what tenants should know about their rights, and more.

This event is supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

Rental housing in San Luis Obispo County is expensive and challenging to find. This means many tenants live in rentals that are in bad condition, and they don’t know their rights or how to seek help. The COVID-19 pandemic has made things even harder for tenants, who are facing evictions and can’t afford to pay their rent.

Tune in to the Zoom event to ask questions, discuss solutions, and learn about resources.

Spanish-language translation will be available for this event.

Special guests will include:

Attorney Frank Kopcinski

Arroyo Grande Councilman Jimmy Paulding

Housing advocate Dona Price

Paso Robles Councilwoman Maria Garcia

Attorney Stephanie Barclay

Paulina Erdman of the Promotores Collaborative of San Luis Obispo County

»» RSVP and submit your question here

Panelists

What: Paying the Rent: Q&A on Safe, Equitable Housing

When: 7 p.m. March 18

Where: This free event will livestream on The Tribune’s homepage.

Frank Kopcinski, the directing attorney for California Rural Legal Assistance-San Luis Obispo.

Renoda Campbell Photography

Jimmy Paulding, elected to the Arroyo Grande City Council in 2018. He also serves as Mayor Pro Tem.

Dona Price, the chair of the Rent and Mortgage Relief Coalition of San Luis Obispo County and is a leader in the local Democratic Party.

Maria Garcia, elected to the Paso Robles City Council in 2018.

Stephanie Barclay, the legal director for the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation.

Paulina Erdman, member of the Promotores Collaborative of San Luis Obispo County.

Lindsey Holden, San Luis Obispo Tribune housing reporter