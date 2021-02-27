Teachers begin making COVID-19 vaccine appointments as SLO County inches toward red tier

Teacher Ann Platz leads 1st graders in class as students settle in. Transitional Kindergarten through second grade students attend in-person classes at San Gabriel Elementary School in Atascadero for the first time since March. The students are some of the first in the county at a public school to return to classrooms after the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to shift to virtual-only learning. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County teachers have begun scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine appointments and County Schools Superintendent Jim Brescia said the process is going well.

Brescia told The Tribune that he worked the phone lines on Friday for about two hours to observe the process and successfully booked 60 appointments as part of the 467 available doses in the first week, this coming Monday through Friday.

“I worked the phone lines for the first few hours and directly observed how quickly and efficiently the process operates,” Brescia said in a phone interview. “And we still have some appointments available for Thursday and Friday at the Paso Robles Events Center (as of Saturday about 9:30 a.m.)”

The County Office of Education and CAPSLO are coordinating with public health are now scheduling vaccination appointments for educators in child care, districts, charters, private and parochial schools.

Brescia said that each school district is getting a vaccine allocation for the 10% of the overall county allotment, which is currently offering doses to those 65 and older and any health workers who haven’t yet received vaccines.

Brescia said in a news release Saturday that if local health metrics continue to improve, the county may be allowed to move into the red tier of health restriction color-coding status by the state, which permits secondary schools to continue increasing in-person services. The county is currently in the more restrictive purple tier.

All school agencies in the county have plans to move forward should conditions allow, Brescia noted.

The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA), with representatives from all county districts, has met and created “Return to Play Guidelines” to help implement new guidance released by state Public Health (CDPH).

“General requirements for all indoor or outdoor sports continue to apply, including limitations on observers (limited to household members for ‘strict purpose of age-appropriate supervision’), face-covering and distancing requirements, prohibitions against out-of-state games and tournaments, and competitions limited to one competition, per team, per day,” Brescia said.

Current conditions require COVID-19 testing for football and water polo athletes and coaches, with results made available within 24 hours of competition.

School districts may require more stringent guidelines than those included in the state Public Health guidance, Brescia added.