Businesses in this SLO County city are decorating downtown with hearts — to ‘share the love’

Through the month of February, business storefronts in the heart in Atascadero’s Business District are adorned with colorful paper hearts to “share the love.”

Attorney Janet Wallace came up with an idea to spread the love in Atascadero by giving businesses colorful paper hearts to place in their storefronts.

“We wanted to send a little “love note” to our community for supporting us this past year,” said Wallace, a partner with the law firm O’Leary Wallace LLP in Atascadero. “And to bring a little light and cheer to downtown.”

Wallace said she organized the event just before the beginning of the month with help from Zoe Zappas, chairperson of the Downtown Atascadero Business Improvement District, and Jenna Hartzell of Honey Jo Creative Company.

Around 30 businesses in downtown Atascadero are participating in the project, Wallace said.

Many of the local businesses participating in the Valentine’s Day-themed event are sharing photos of their decorations via Instagram with the tag #ATownWithHeart.

“I feel like that is us in a nutshell,” said Anna and Company owner Anna Pecharich, whose Atascadero store sells clothing, home goods, and gifts. “Some of our businesses are new and some have been here a long time and we all participated in the event together, which really goes back to how we operate as a community.”

For more information, call 805-234-8412 or email Janet Wallace at janet@olearywallace.com.