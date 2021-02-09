Travel Paso created a set of free postcards to celebrate the area. Here’s how to get yours

Central Coast residents can now celebrate Paso Robles with a set of free postcards created to show off some of the region’s landmark attractions.

Travel Paso is offering California residents free sets of four vintage-style postcards showing the wildflower bloom on Shell Creek Road, hillsides with old oak trees, the Field of Light at Sensorio and the downtown Acorn Building, a news release from the marketing agency said.

Travel Paso created the postcards as a way to let potential visitors know about the region’s open hotels, vacation rentals and RV resorts, as well as outdoor dining and wine tasting.

“We wanted a creative way to let Paso’s fans know that we are open, and also engage those who are can’t travel yet and let them know we’re thinking about them,” said Stacie Jacob, Travel Paso executive director. “We encourage folks to send them to their friends and family. After all, who doesn’t love sending and receiving a postcard?”

Paso Robles has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city continues to have the most cases of any community in San Luis Obispo County. More than 3,600 residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, the county Public Health Department reported on Friday.

To sign up to receive a set of free postcards, visit travelpaso.com/postcards.