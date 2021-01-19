CEO of Central Coast senior center resigns after attending U.S. Capitol rally

A screenshot from a video shows Doug Dougherty on his now-removed Facebook page. Dougherty resigned from his job leading the Orcutt Area Seniors in Service organization after reports about his attendance at a Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and related social media posts.

The leader of the Orcutt senior center has resigned a week after news reports about his attendance at the Washington, D.C., rally that preceded the riot in the U.S. Capitol as well as his related social media posts raised concerns in the community.

Doug Dougherty participated in the event — he claimed he was there to pray — and posted before and after information that had not been proven or had been debunked, including trying to pinpoint the perpetuators targeting non-supporters of President Donald Trump. There is no evidence that Dougherty entered the Capitol during the riot.

He had worked for Orcutt Area Seniors in Service, or OASIS, for more than 10 years and had led the organization that operated the Luis OASIS Senior Center since 2012.

“The board of directors for OASIS Senior Center met Thursday and has since accepted the resignation of President/CEO Doug Dougherty. The board remains committed to supporting OASIS and its mission to serve all seniors in our community,” according to a statement emailed to KEYT-TV Friday.

Media reports of his trip along with his posts, such as one on Jan. 5 stating, “Tomorrow the walls shake” with the hashtag “#Jericho,” prompted debate.

In a comment to a critic, he replied with an ageist attack: “You show every one of your 65+ years of age in your dementia riddled logic. Time to hit that life alert button so the staff can help you climb into bed at the retirement home.”

Dougherty removed his Facebook and Instagram pages as criticism grew about what many viewed as extremist posts and as some questioned why he couldn’t have conducted his prayers from the Central Coast.

At least one critic claimed to have submitted his information to the FBI, while community members reportedly flooded OASIS board members with complaints and concerns.

“How many more people want to threaten my life and job today? I’m not going to back down,” he wrote in a post last weekend. “In fact I’m keeping track.”

OASIS members and would-be members have expressed concern about whether the nonpartisan OASIS was an activist group because of Dougherty’s participation.

Founded in 1984, OASIS is an independent nonprofit organization that receives its funding through private donations, fundraising events and community grants.

For several years, OASIS has been in the midst of a campaign to raise funds and get permission to build a larger and more permanent home for the senior and community activities at the eastern entrance to Old Town Orcutt.