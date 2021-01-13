‘Some people shed tears’: SLO City Council approves diversity measures

Citing the need for a framework to undo systemic racism in San Luis Obispo, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force on Tuesday brought forth a series of recommendations that was unanimously approved by the City Council.

The task force, consisting of 11 volunteer community members and Vice Mayor Erica Stewart, proposed five “essential recommendations” it sees as necessary for significant, lasting positive change.

Those include:

▪ Establishing an office for diversity and inclusion in the city.

▪ Committing to $150,000 in annual funding for high-impact diversity grants.

▪ Developing and implementing a diversity-related strategic plan for the city.

▪ Establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion major city goal for the 2021-2023 Financial Plan.

▪ Charging the city’s Humans Relations Commission to designate diversity, equity and inclusion as a standing priority.

“On May 25, George Floyd was killed, and many of us know the events that happened in the nation and in San Luis Obispo in the months after that,” said Amman Asfar, the task force chair and a Cal Poly graduate student and Black Student Life leader.

Saying that the Task Force’s work extends to all marginalized groups in the city, he added: “This has been a very unique effort and initiative by the city. It required emotional toll. It wasn’t just volunteering our time and efforts. Some people shed tears publicly and some privately as well.”

A Black Lives Matter protest started in front of the San Luis Obispo City Hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

SLO task force proposes additional steps

The task force’s role is to examine gaps and experiences of marginalized groups in SLO, and to provide recommendations to the council on activities, programs, policies and more to advance the city’s goal of diversity and inclusion.

Additional “high impact” recommendations by the task force, also supported by the council, included:

▪ Support for a feasibility study of a multicultural center.

▪ Actively supporting and attracting minority-owned businesses.

▪ Increased community-based policing and restorative practices by SLOPD.

▪ Increased cultural representation through the arts.

▪ Increased access and inclusion to civic learning and leadership opportunities for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ+ communities via city-sponsored programs.

Jalen Hamler, Cal Poly student helps lead a Black Lives Matter protest march was held in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday June 1. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

SLO demographics and diversity spending

As of July 2019, 70.7% of the city identified as white, compared to 36.5% of the rest of California; 18.3% were Latinx, compared to 39.4% statewide, and 2.2% were Black, compared to 6.5% in California, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Minority-owned businesses make up 13.5% of SLO’s companies, compared to 45.6% statewide, the U.S. Census reported.

“When compared to state demographics where 36.5% of the population of California identified as white, it is clear that systemic and social conditions exist that impact diversity within the city’s population,” the task force’s report notes.

Between September and November 2020, the council approved its recommendations for eight community organizations to receive nearly $110,000 in grant funding for projects to advance diversity.

The organizations that approved for DEI grant funding in November 2020 were:

▪ Literacy for Life

▪ Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success

▪ R.A.C.E. Matters

▪ SLO International Film Festival

▪ Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County

▪ One Cool Earth

▪ SLO Noor Foundation

▪ SLO Repertory Theater

Protesters have lined up along businesses surrounding Giuseppe’s and Finney’s outdoor dining parklets. Protesters are remaining silent and staying out of doorways of businesses. Matt Fountain mfountain@thetribunenews.com

Task Force meetings included listening to community experiences

The task force, assembled on Sept. 1 after gathering interest from 95 applicants, participated in 14 full membership meetings in addition to other work, committing 900 of hours of service time.

The work has included listening sessions with minority members of the community.

“I wish everyone could hear some of the listening sessions we had,” Stewart said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Sometimes I get comments that these things don’t happen here (racism) in San Luis Obispo. If I could tell you the many stories, without breaking someone’s privacy, I would share them all with you right now.”

Stewart said that longtime residents and newcomers who didn’t want to stay in SLO because of their experiences, shared stories of racism. Stewart said she loves SLO, but recognizes that not everyone always feels included.

Mayor Heidi Harmon recognized the challenge and lent her voice of support to the effort.

“For those of us with positions of privilege in the community, I hope that we don’t quit,” Harmon said. “We need to use the privilege we have to make it a more welcoming, fair and just place.”