SLO County donation drive aims to help more than 6,000 kids — with masks, soap and more

A wide-ranging donation drive is collecting face masks, toilet paper, thermometers and other supplies for child care programs across San Luis Obispo County — citing a “great need” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit Economic Vitality Corporation (EVC) is asking residents from across San Luis Obispo County to contribute items that are needed by 290 local child care programs licensed to serve more than 6,000 children.

The EVC is teaming up with a host of local nonprofits for the drive, which runs through Jan. 27.

Jill LeMieux, the EVC’s director of business strategy, said that providing child care in San Luis Obispo County — via a system that was already strained before the pandemic — has become even more of a challenge for local programs. They’ve been affected by staffing shortages and a lack of supplies needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They’re going through a lot right now,” LeMieux said of child care providers.

SLO County donation drive seeks child care supplies

The drive is asking community members to give items including disinfectant, wipes, gloves, hand soap, sanitizer, toilet paper, paper towels, no-contact thermometers and cloth masks, as well as school supplies such as glue, child-safe paint and paper.

EVC is partnering with with First 5 SLO County, San Luis Obispo County Child Care Planning Council and the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) on the effort.

“Some of these programs have 10 to 40 kids they’re serving and they’re trying to keep everybody safe, but it gets hard to make that run to Costco when they’re so busy already and going through so many supplies already,” said Shana Paulson, CAPSLO children services manager. “Those supplies get expendable really quickly when you’re asking kids to wash their hands a lot and use sanitizer.”

In a news release, EVC board member Ziyad Naccasha said that “our businesses all have employees/parents with children who have struggled with balancing work and family obligations with safety protocols and remote learning. ... The pandemic has only intensified our child care needs.”

Calvin Carlisle, almost 3, digs in the sand. Trust Automation runs a child care center for its San Luis Obispo employees that cares for infants up to 4 years old. The program is in high demand. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

How to donate items, money to EVC fundraiser

The EVC has established drop-off locations across San Luis Obispo County.

For more information, call Shana Paulson at 805‐440‐2082 or email her at spaulson@capslo.org.

Monetary contributions can be made online via capslo.org/donation-ccrc.

Supplies can be dropped off at the following locations:

CAPSLO, 805-A Fiero Lane, San Luis Obispo. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, 895 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.





SESLOC Federal Credit Union, 380 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.





SESLOC Federal Credit Union, 1399 Grande Ave., Arroyo Grande. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.





SESLOC Federal Credit Union, 705 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

SESLOC Federal Credit Union, 3807 Broad St. San Luis Obispo. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.