Templeton farm goes into ‘hibernation mode’ as pandemic continues. But first, a sale

A fifth-generation farm and produce shop in Templeton is closing its doors until the tourism industry bounces back in San Luis Obispo County.

Jack Creek Farms, owned by the Barlagio family, has sold home-grown crops, baked goods, honey and goods from local vendors for the past 30 years.

On Dec. 30, the family farm announced a sale and its temporary closure.

The closure was a tough decision to make, Joy Barlogio said. But it was necessary if they wanted to be able to pass it down to the sixth generation in the years to come.

“I just had a grandchild who’s the sixth generation on the farm. We want to be able to pass it on,” Barlogio said. “The only way to do that is to make hard decisions right now.”

Jack Creek Farms will have a buy-one, get-one-free sale on all in-store purchases until all perishable items are gone, Barlagio said.

Barlogio said the sale, which began Friday and will last throughout the week, has drummed up overwhelming community support.

“We did not expect such an outpouring,” Barlogio said. “This little community is so special, that’s why it’s home.”

Barlogio said the family will continue to sell and ship some goods, including honey, online during the store’s “hibernation mode.”

The decision to close

Jack Creek Farms, located on Highway 46, is nestled between wineries and is a convenient pit stop for many tourists on the way to Hearst Castle, Barlogio said.

With wine tastings and castle tours closed due to coronavirus regulations, Barlogio said the family farm took a tremendous hit.

Customers lined up outside Jack Creek Farms for their closing sale. The Barlogio family-owned store is shutting down temporarily until tourism reopens in the area. Joe Tarica

“If we were in town it’d be a bit different,” Barlogio said. “We’re rural, our business relies on tourists.”

According to Barlogio, the farm saw a bump in revenue in October during their outdoor pumpkin patch. But before then, and after, Jack Creek Farms has struggled to stay afloat due to the pandemic.

Staying open, while the stay-at-home order continued and coronavirus cases increase, was costing them more than temporarily closing. It was no longer sustainable, Barlogio said.

“We can’t keep going in the hole each month and hoping it’ll turn out better,” Barlogio said.

That being said, the Barlogios are still hopeful for the future.

Barlogio said while Jack Creek Farms will stay closed until the tourism order is lifted, she hopes that they will be able to greet customers once again around Memorial Day weekend.

“This was a hard decision to come to,” Barlogio said, through choked back tears. “A lot of businesses are closing for good. We’re determined not to be one of those businesses. We just have to make smart decisions now.”

To buy goods online, visit jackcreekfarms.com/products. The in-person-only sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until perishables run out at the farm at 5000 W Highway 46 in Templeton.